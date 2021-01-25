Airlines adding extra flights from Kansas City to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least two major airlines have added direct flights connecting Kansas City to Tampa ahead of the big showdown between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers.

Southwest Airlines added two nonstop flights from KCI down to TPA on Feb. 4 and three on Feb. 5. Fans have the option to return on one of three direct flights on Feb. 8 or on the one nonstop flight back Feb. 9.

Other flights include some stops. Times vary throughout the days, as early as 8 a.m.

American Airlines also added one direct flight down and one back. The plane will depart from KCI on Feb. 5 at 12:46 p.m. CT and arrive in Tampa at 4:26 ET. The return flight leaves on Feb. 8 at 1:30 ET and gets back at 3:40 CT.

Both airlines show the flights already on their websites.

