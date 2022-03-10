SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In Class 3 boys semifinals, 28-1 Thayer squared off with 29-1 Lafayette County.

And we pick up the action in the third quarter, the Bobcats running the floor, to Jordan Andrews who gets the layup, thayer in front 40-39.

Lafayette back the other way, Josiah Golden working hard under the rim for the hoop, it’s a one point game.

Then after a Thayer turnover, the Huskers shovel the ball to Jameel Merritt who sets up Mason Rumsey, it’s 48-42 Huskers.

Thayer trying to keep pace from the perimeter, Hunter McCoy with the triple, it’s a three point game.

But Lafayette County wins 64-59.