Texans v KC set NFL playoff record with 52 points in 1st half

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown against Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Texans and Chiefs set a postseason record for combined points in the first half on Sunday when the Chiefs rallied from a 24-0 first-quarter deficit to take a 28-24 lead into the locker room.

The 52 points broke the record of 45 set by the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins on Dec. 8, 1940.

The Chiefs fumbled a punt return, had their own punt blocked for a score and committed plenty more mistakes in becoming just the fourth home team in NFL history to trail 21-0 after the first quarter. But the Texans called a fake punt in the second quarter and were just as sloppy in allowing Kansas City to mount the biggest comeback in team history.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes to Travis Kelce in the second quarter, and his four total TD throws matched the playoff record set by the Redskins’ Doug Williams in the Super Bowl in January 1988.