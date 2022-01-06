T of C bracket set, Fighting Irish last second addition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions will tip off next week at JQH Arena.

This three day tournament brings in the best high school basketball talent in the country.

Next week Lebron James’ son Bronny will be in the house.

Thursday morning tournament director Josh Scott unveiled the brackets for the eight team event.

Included in the group teams from California, Virginia and Georgia.

Also Springfield’s Parkview Vikings, Nixa Eagles and the Catholic Fighting Irish.

Parkview gets Bronny and the Sierra Canyon team while Nixa gets Milton out of Aalpharetta, Georgia.

“It’s going to be a challenge. But it’ll be fun. Obviously if you’re going to be in this, you want to have something the kids are going to remember. And they’ll clearly remember being able to play against these guys, the best players in the country in Bronny James. They’ll be excited about it. And we’ll just go play and compete,” said Parkview coach Landon Cornish.

“Coaching in it is tough. Because as a competitor and as a coach you want to win. And it’s an uphill battle because you’re playing some of the elite teams in the country. But I think if you look at the long range plan. If you can play in it and compete. It’ll make you better in February and into March,” said Nixa coach Jay Osborne.

Here’s the first day bracket, Whitney Young from Chicago will play New Madrid County Central out of the bootheel at 4:30 p.m.

The 6:00 p.m. game features Parkview against Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon team.

The 7:30 p.m. game has Nixa against Milton out of Georgia.

And the late game has Paul the Sixth out of Virginia against Springfield Catholic, the Fighting Irish a last minute replacement for Rainier Beach who had to withdraw.

Semifinals on Friday.

Championship night is Saturday, January 15th at 9:00 p.m.