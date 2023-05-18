SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears started their last regular season Valley series Thursday night against Indiana State.
And it’s a battle between the two hottest teams in the conference.
The ninth-ranked Sycamores are in first place, the Bears right behind them in second.
Indiana State needs one win to lock up the regular season Valley title, the Bears need a three game sweep to tie for first.
But this was all Sycamores, top of the second and Parker Stinson takes this deep to right, over the fence and gone a three run shot it’s 3-0.
It was 5-0 in the third when Grant Magill grounds to deep short, an infield hit that scores Stinson and it’s 6-0.
Still in the third, Randal Diaz takes this deep to left center, it’s off the wall out there, a double that scores Magill and Keegan Watson, it’s 8-0.
In the fifth, more Indiana State, Mike Sears takes this deep to left center and gone, a solo shot 9-0.
And the Sycamores win 11-4 and lock down the Valley regular season championship.