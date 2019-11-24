Sycamores spoil Bears’ senior day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the 10th time in 2019, the Missouri State football team came out on the short end of the final score.

This time it’s Indiana State topping the Bears 51-24.

It’s the first time since 2015 that the Sycamores (5-7,3-5) have left Springfield with a win.

Dominiq Dafney ran early and often, scoring the first touchdown of the game on a 19 yard reception in the first quarter. Dafney added four more rushing touchdowns to go with 246 rushing yards.

Missouri State (1-10, 1-7) quarterback Peyton Huslig threw for a pair of touchdown passes, including a score on his final collegiate throw.

Huslig finishes his MSU career with 38 touchdown passes and sole possession of second place in program history.

The Bears honored 19 seniors before the contest, but couldn’t follow it up with the win.

“I’m thinking about how to fix this football team right now, not about next season,” MSU head football coach Dave Steckel said. “I’m thinking about how I can honor these seniors tomorrow with senior appreciation, we have a team meeting. I have to figure out how to restore some confidence in this football team. The front end, we wanted to honor them with the way we played, but we didn’t do a good job honoring them on the field. It starts with me and I feel really bad for them.”

Missouri State opens the 2020 season on the road at Oklahoma.