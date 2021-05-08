Sycamores – Bears game suspended until Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The day started with a walk-off and ended with an incomplete contest.

The Bears ended Friday’s suspended game with a 4-3 walk-off win on Saturday morning, with Saturday’s game not finishing before the game’s deadline.

Because the Bears and Springfield Cardinals are both at home, Missouri State was required to finish its game within a certain time limit so the prep can begin for the MiLB contest.

The game will resume on Sunday morning in the bottom of the ninth with the Sycamores leading 13-2.

In Saturday’s portion of the game, Indiana State scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-0 lead. All of the runs were scored with two outs.

Following the resumed game, the Sycamores and Bears will wrap up the series with a single game.