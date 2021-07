SPRINGFIELD, Mo–If you ever wanted to be a high school football official, now is the time.

The Southwest Missouri Football Officials Association is looking for new high school officials.

They’re having a training session this Sunday, July 18th, at Springfield Catholic’s Swisshelm Field.

The association needs more officials to serve as replacements for varsity games, and staff sub-varsity games.

You can get more information by e-mailing Dan Murphy at murphyd7@sbcglobal.net.