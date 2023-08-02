SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The redhot Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Northwest Arkansas Wednesday night.

Springfield has won five of its last six games.

And the baby birds started play, just a half game out of first place in the Texas League North.

But the Cards fall behind in the first, the Naturals Tyler Tolbert scores from third on this fielder’s choice, it’s 1-0 Nats.

Springfield answers in the bottom half, newcomer Thomas Saggese ties the game with just one swing, this is deep to straight away center, his first home run as a Cardinal it’s 1-1.

Northwest Arkansas moves back in front in the second, Dillan Shrum with a monster shot to left center to give the visitors a 2-1 edge.

Still a one-run game in the fourth, when Jake Means ropes this double off the left center field wall, Tyler Cropley scores and it’s 3-1 Naturals.

Bottom of the fifth, Irving Lopez muscles up, he takes this deep to right field, Jorge Bonafacio gets goes up over the fence, but the ball squirts out, that’s a home run, 3-2.

Springfield scored two in the ninth and won 4-3, and moved into first place in the Texas League North.