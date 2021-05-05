Surge slide past Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals did a lot of firsts for the 2021 season, but picking up the first win was not one of them.

The Wichita Wind Surge scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and win 5-4 on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

Among the season-first for Springfield (0-2) include first run, first home run and first lead of the season.

Wichita (2-0) scored the game’s first run in the third off a Jose Miranda two-run home run to right field, making it a 2-0 game.

In the bottom half of the third inning, Springfield’s Chase Pinder hit his first home run of the season on a ball that reached the Wind Surge bullpen to cut it to a one-run game.

After the Wind Surge scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1, Irving Lopez sent a jolt through the home crowd with a three-run home run to right field giving the Cardinals their first lead of the season at 4-3.

Wichita tied it on an RBI triple from Aaron Whitefield in the seventh with Whitefield scoring the game winning run on a wild pitch.

Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante, the 25 ranked prospect in the organization, threw seven strikeouts over three innings in the no decision effort.

The two will continue the series on Thursday night at Hammons Field.