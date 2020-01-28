Super Bowl teams talk to the media

MIAMI, Fl. – Sunday in Miami, the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to win their second straight Super Bowl Championship.

Now, it has been 50 years between appearances.

The San Francisco 49ers will be in their seventh Super Bowl, trying to win their sixth.

Both teams will face their first test tonight, Jan. 27, media day.

If Miami is a cultural melting pot, the Super Bowl is a multimedia metaphor.

Journalists from all stripes and from all corners of the globe, from the U.S. to the U.K.

David and Reuben represent the ESPN of Panama, sports network COS.

Feeding stories to a sports hungry Panamian football following.

“The NFL has really become a global game,” David said. ” Panama is not out of that. We’re fans of the league.”

Of course, the U.S. audience is huge too.

Radio, tv and networks hauling in miles of cable and hundreds of people.

And hear this, the media onslaught is big for a booming Miami metro who last hosted a Super Bowl in 2010.

Much has changed since then.

“So we’re so excited about showing the sophisticated, growth, culturally diverse city on a global stage.”

In Panama the Cowboys and Dolphins are king.

“No Chiefs?” reporter John Holton said.

“Barely, the Pat Mahomes era will grab some people definitely, it’ll happen,” David said. “But the 49ers have a lot of following now. More now than ever.”