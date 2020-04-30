Super Bowl LIV replay coming to Ozarks Fox – KRBK

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: General manger Brett Veach of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs might be the last major North American champion of the 2020 calendar year, so why not relive the excitement?

Ozarks Fox – KRBK is re-airing what is arguably the most exciting Chiefs’ win in the past 50 years this weekend. The re-air will be on Saturday, February 2, at 7:00 local time, which is plenty of time to have snacks ready for the fun.

There will also be a special Super Bowl edition of KC Endzone at 6:30, leading into the game.

While the result may be the same as it was three months ago, the thrilling fourth quarter will be must-see TV.

Also, if you forgot to record the game back in February, or you want to save the game for posterity, now is your chance.