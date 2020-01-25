Super Bowl 2020: Eagles coach Doug Pederson has advice for mentor Andy Reid ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) – Andy Reid may not have a Super Bowl title of his own, even though some of his former assistants have won one as a head coach. Doug Pederson is the latest member of Reid’s coaching tree to win a Super Bowl, accomplishing the feat with the Philadelphia Eagles two seasons ago.

Now that Reid is back in the Super Bowl after 15 seasons, Pederson gave his former boss some advice on how to win the big game this time around.

“I just told him to enjoy the week and have fun. Told him if he needed anything, I’m the experienced one in this game,” Pederson joked, via SportsRadio 94 WIP. “And to reach out. But wish him the best and (I’m) pulling for him.”

Pederson was Reid’s first quarterback when he took the job as the Eagles head coach in 1999 and later joined Reid’s coaching staff in 2009. After serving a few seasons as Reid’s quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia, Pederson went with Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs and served as the team’s offensive coordinator for three years. Pederson accepted the Eagles’ head coaching job in 2016 and won the Super Bowl with the team in his second season, the franchise’s first championship in 57 years.

The Eagles’ success under Pederson has a lot to do with Reid, who led the Eagles to their greatest period of success since the late 1940s. In 14 seasons with the Eagles, Reid compiled a 130-93-1 record with six NFC East titles, five conference championship game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance (2004).

Reid also influenced the Eagles to hire Pederson, one of the best front office decisions in franchise history.

“He was here for 14 seasons, and 14 years, and he poured everything he had into franchise and this organization. He left a legacy here in Philadelphia,” Pederson said. “That is what the people of Philadelphia can appreciate about Coach Reid.

“How hard it is to get back to a championship level and get back to a Super Bowl, my hat is off to that and I have a lot of respect for him as a football coach.”

Pederson is pulling for Reid to join him on the list of coaches to win a Super Bowl title. Reid is long overdue.