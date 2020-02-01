Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs’ LeSean McCoy could be a healthy scratch for matchup with 49ers

MAIMI, Fl. (CBS) – Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy may not get to participate in Super Bowl LIV, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Saturday that the 31-year-old back may be inactive for the Chiefs’ matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

McCoy has played just one snap in the postseason and was inactive during the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans. The six-time Pro Bowler was also inactive for the Chiefs’ last two regular-season games and has not recorded an offensive touch since Dec. 15.

Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson are expected to be the two running backs who are active for the Chiefs, and Rapoport believes that Kansas City will use the extra roster spot to add depth on the defensive line or in another key area. While the Chiefs have the most explosive offense in the NFL, their defensive front has to be ready to contain the 49ers’ rushing attack. They are averaging 235.5 rushing yards per game in the postseason, as Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert have willed this team offensively to the biggest game of the year.

In 13 regular-season games, McCoy recorded a career-low 465 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. He decided to reunite with former Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid this offseason after spending the last four years with the Buffalo Bills.

McCoy spent his first six seasons with the Eagles, who drafted him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. He recorded four 1,000-yard seasons with the Eagles, and he revealed on Super Bowl opening night that when he retires, it will be with the Eagles.

McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs for this season, so he will be a free agent following Super Bowl LIV.

“I can still play, so I’m not going to retire yet,” McCoy said earlier this week, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “But that day is coming.”