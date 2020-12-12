Summit Christian outlasts Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo. — In a battle of undefeated teams, the Eagles soared.

Summit Christian won the road contest 64-54 over Strafford on Friday night.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Indians faced a 17 point deficit.

Battling back in it, Strafford (3-1) was able to cut that lead down to just 10 with more than two minutes to play, and nine with 22 seconds, but wasn’t able to get it much closer than that.

Vance Mullins led the Indians with 15 points, while Seth Soden, Logan Fraker and A.K. Rael also contributed double digits.

Griffin Kliewer led the Eagles (5-0) with a game-high 20 points.

Strafford is back on the court on Saturday against Capital City High.