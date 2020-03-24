Summer Olympics to be postponed

A man walks past a large banner promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020. The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis that now includes Canada saying it won’t send a team to the games this year and the leader of track and field, the biggest sport at the games, also calling for a delay. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

UNITED STATES — U.S.A. Today is reporting that the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic games will be postponed at least a year.

The newspaper quotes veteran international Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

The move comes hours after Canada and Australia said it would not send its Olympic athletes to Tokyo because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The games were supposed to start at the end of July.

Pound, who is from Canada, says that the official announcement will come in the next few days or weeks.

But he did say there will not be Olympic games in July.

Prior to today’s news, the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs was shut down.

The United States Olympians say something official has to be said now.

“And that’s kind of where I’m at where I just want to take a stance of saying things need to get postponed, because nothing’s fair, nothing’s equal, We need everyone to take this time, ya know, put this behind us before we can actually take the necessary steps to prepare for a big competition like our trials or the Olympic Games,” U.S. Olympic Gymnast, Sam Mikulak said.