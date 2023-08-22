SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals opened their second to last homestand of the regular season Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals welcomed the Corpus Christi Hooks to town.

They’re the Double AA affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Springfield started the night three games out of first place in the Texas League North.

Corpus Christi leads 1-0 in the third when they get more.

The Hooks Kenedy Corona doubles to left, C.J. Stubbs scores and it’s 2-0.

The Cardinals cut that lead in half in the third, Jacob Buchberger is at third, Errol Robinson grounds to third, Buchberger breaks for home, play at the plate, he’s safe, it’s 2-1.

The Hooks had the bases loaded in the fourth when Stubbs smacks this to left, into the corner, and off the concrete wall, Chad Stevens, J.C. Correa, and Luis Aviles junior all score and it’s 5-1 Corpus Christi.

The Hooks add another in that fourth, Will Wagner singles to center, Stubbs scores and it’s 6-1.

And the Hooks go onto win 10-4.