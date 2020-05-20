S&T’s Jones co-winner of GLVC’s Paragon award

ROLLA, Mo–College athletics may still be on hold across the country, but a Missouri S&T football Miner earned a big time award Tuesday.

Running back DeShawn Jones was the co-winner of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Paragon award.

This award goes to the best male athlete in the conference.

The Paragon goes to the person with excellent academic achievement, athletic ability, character and leadership.

Jones shares it with Indianapolis diver Payton Staman.

Jones graduated as the Miners all-time leading rusher in school history with 3,493 yards and 39 touchdowns.

The Illinois native also had a perfect 4.00 grade point average this past year.

The female winner will be named Wednesday.