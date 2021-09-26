Strong fourth quarter lifts Bears to win

The Missouri State Bears were once again in a four-quarter fight Saturday night.

The Bears going to the final seconds for the third time this season.

And in our Bear Nation Report, again they came out on the right side of the win-loss column.

“We just love the game, man,” Bears DE Kevin Ellis said. “When you are out there playing for the guy next to you it makes it even more fun. Guys are just flying around and having a good time. I tell them every time in the redzone we just need a place to stand, it doesn’t matter where the ball is at. Where we stand we are going to get a stop.”

The Bears scored a pair of touchdowns and got a pair of turnovers in the fourth quarter to beat South Dakota 31-23.

The Bears defense pitched a shutout in the second half, while the offense sustained drives behind MVFC Newcomer of the Week Jason Shelley.

Tyrone Scott led the Bears in receiving with 111 yards and a touchdown.

“It doesn’t feel any different, I just try to come in here every week and work as hard as I can,” Scott said. “The one thing I’ll say that Coach P has taught me is how to work hard. That isn’t anything I have ever had in my career. I’m willing to put everything on the line for these boys.”

It’s the fourth consecutive season the Bears have won their first conference game at home.

The players say they are bought in to the belief that this could be a special season.

The Bears will hit the road to play Illinois State on Saturday.