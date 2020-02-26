Strafford wins district opener over Pirates 68-35

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRAFFORD, Mo–Boys high school basketball playoff action Tuesday night, Class 3, District 11, Strafford against Pleasant Hope.

Indians wasting no time jumping in front.

Zak Lutgen with a nice backdoor pass to Clay Lawson who finishes off the glass for the games first points.

Later on, Lutgen again.

This time intercepts the pass and finishes himself on the other side.

Strafford up 18-8.

Pleasant Hope responds on the other side.

Marcus Price connects on a jumper to get back within single digits.

But it’s not enough as Strafford tops the Pirates, 68-35.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets