STRAFFORD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Monday night ninth-ranked Strafford in Class 3 hosting seventh-ranked Greenwood.

The Indians looking for their seventh straight win.

And Strafford finishing the first half strong, Seth Soden puts the ball on the deck and takes it to the rack, 28-19 Indians.

Then end of the first half, he beats the buzzer with this hoop, Strafford up by eight at the half.

Third quarter, Tanner Jones behind the back and to the basket, it’s a seven point deficit.

Stafford answers with Avery Voysey’s three pointer, this would go into overtime, but the Indians hold on and win 64-61.