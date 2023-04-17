STRAFFORD, Mo–High school baseball Monday afternoon in Strafford, the Indians hosting a wood bat tourney.

The Indians facing rival Fair Grove.

And it’s scoreless in the bottom of the third when Connor Rogers grounds to short, that scores Crue Crawford on the fielder’s choice and it’s 1-0 Srafford.

The Indians would load the bases on a couple of errors, and Cody Fisher would unload them, this drive to left, bounces off the fence out there, Dekota Ames, Landon Rhodes, and Isaac Berg all score, Fisher is thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.

But Strafford led 4-nothing.

And the Indians held off a furious Fair Grove rally to win 5-4.