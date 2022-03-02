WILLARD, Mo–The road to a Missouri State high school basketball championship continued Wednesday night with Sectional play for the smaller Class 1, 2 and 3 schools.

In Class 3 the Strafford Lady Indians faced Clever.

Strafford’s won five state championships in the last six years.

And are looking good this season, third quarter and Strafford running the floor, Lauren Jones with the layup, 34-22 Lady Indians.

Strafford sharing the ball as well, the pitch back to Bailey Chrisman who swishes the 15 footer, the Lady Indians up by 20, 42-22.

Clever trying to keep pace, nice bounce pass to Chloe Stidham who gets the hoop, the Blue Jays still down by 23.

Strafford was too strong, another drive to the rim, this time it’s Laney Humble, and Strafford advances to the Class 3 quarterfinals with a 59-46 win.