SPARTA, Mo. — Not everyone gets to go to the state tournament.

Well, unless you play for the Strafford girls’ basketball team.

Strafford beat Skyline 65-53 on Friday night in Sparta to win its seventh straight district championship and punch the ticket to the state tournament.

The Indians beat Fair Grove, Sparta and then Skyline to claim the Class 3 District 11 Tournament championship.

Strafford will play Linn County in the sectional round of the state tournament, which is slated to begin next week.

The Strafford boys team duplicated the success on Friday night, with the boys’ team beating Sparta 56-45 to win their own district title.

Both Strafford teams will continue their state title run on Wednesday at Willard.