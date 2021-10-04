Strafford sweeps Clever for 15th victory

STRAFFORD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Monday night, the 14-2-3 Strafford Indians hosted 6-3-3 Clever.

Second set Strafford leads, Ashley Suter gets the dig and finishes it off with a kill, Strafford up 22-20.

Later in the set, it’s Clever’s Kenna Wise who paints the back line for the point, Clever trails at that point 23-21.

Now for the set… Mya Mitchell with the dig on the spike attempt, and it’s Suter that cleans it up with another kill.

Strafford won the second set 25-22.

And the Indians sweep the Blue Jays three sets to none for their 15th win of the season.