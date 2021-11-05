Strafford, Rogersville take second in state volleyball

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo–The Missouri state volleyball championships continued in Cape Girardeau Friday.

Two area teams were in the semifinals, and two others were playing for state championships.

In class three, Strafford going for its first state title in school history facing Blair Oaks.

First set Strafford up one, Christa Duffel slams down the kill, she had nine in the match, but Strafford drops the first set 25-17.

In the second set, Strafford on the attack, but the Blair Oaks wall blocks it for the set point

25-16 Blair Oaks one set away.

And it’s a similar situation in the third set with Falcons on match point, again the wall does its job as Blair Oaks beats Strafford in straight sets

The Indians finish runners-up for the third time in school history.

Rogersville seeking its second state championship in the past four years, taking on Westminster Christian in the class four title match.

Late in the first set, Emma Fairchild sends a powerful kill down the line, ‘Cats can’t handle it, Westminster wins the first set 25-18.

Second set, Lauren Tyler sets up olivia freeze, she gets the finesse kill with the left hand, that ties it at 23, but again Westminster won the set 25-23.

And then in the third, Westminster stuffs Rogersville’s final attempt to win three sets to none.

Log-Rog finishers as runners up for the fourth time in school history.

It was class one and two semifinals as well.

In class two Skyline loses to Bishop LeBlond 3 sets to none.

In class one, Miller and Santa Fe had a battle before the Cardinals won 3-2, Miller will play Gideon for the state championship Saturday.