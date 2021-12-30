Strafford rallies past Zizzers to claim White championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the White side of the Pink & White bracket, the Strafford Indians faced West Plains.

Both of these teams pulling upsets to get to the championship game.

West Plains is looking for back to back white championships after winning last year.

Strafford is looking for its fifth, but the first since the Frank era.

And the Lady Indians Emma Mullings with the stop and pop three and Strafford was up by three.

West Plains taking it inside to Ashton Judd who beats the double team it’s 13-11 Zizzers.

Strafford passing it to Emma Compton who drives the baseline and gets the hoop, it’s a two point game.

West Plains steals the inbounds pass, down the court to Olivia Lawson with the hoop and the harm, 18-13 Zizzers.

But Strafford rallies and wins the White championship 45-43.