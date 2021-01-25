Strafford pushes winning streak to 5

Strafford, Mo. — The Strafford girls basketball team knows how to protect home court.

The Indians beat Willow Springs 54-43 on Monday night pushing its winning streak to five games.

Strafford (15-5) also picked up its fourth home win of the season.

Hannah Hess got the senior night party started with a three pointer shortly after tip-off to give Strafford its first lead.

Emma Compton then got a steal and pushed the tempo for another fastbreak layup, extending the lead.

Then Willow Springs added some pressure with an 11-2 run, which included an Alyssa Von Allmen jump shot to give Willow Springs its first lead.

Ultimately Strafford was able to overcome the run and win the game.

Strafford will take on Republic at home on Thursday. Willow Springs will continue its road trip against Fair Grove on Thursday.