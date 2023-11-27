STRAFFORD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Monday night, the Strafford Indians tipping off their tournament against Ava.

And the Indians had their outside shot early, Cody Voysey with the triple, it’s 5-3 Strafford.

Ava can hit from the perimeter as well, Isaac Dalton stops and pops the three, it’s a one point game.

Strafford with the defense, it’s Voysey picking the pocket, and then getting the ball downcourt to Colton Willis on the break for the layup, it’s 12-8 Strafford.

Ava not going away, end of the first quarter and Bridger Weidmeier with the corner three, we’re all tied up at 16.

And Strafford goes onto win 58-46.