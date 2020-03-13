Strafford Lady Indians playing in fifth straight title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In class three, the Strafford girls are hunting a fifth straight state championship.

The Lady Indians faced Whitfield in the semifinals.

Strafford was up 35-18 on the Warriors.

But Whitfield put up a fight, early third quarter, Takaya Nelson hits the three-pointer, Whitfield within 16.

Strafford wouldn’t let them get much closer.

Emma Compton with a tough drive and basket, Lady Indians up 41-22.

Then a minute later, Logan Jones connects from distance for a 21 point lead.

Fourth-quarter, Compton finds an open Taylor Treat who hits a triple of her own, it’s 61-45 Strafford.

With two minutes left, Compton puts the icing on the cake driving through the defense.

She ends the game with 18 points as Strafford heads back to the title game with a 67-49 win.