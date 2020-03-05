Strafford Lady Indians advance to quarterfinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–State sectional play, Class 3 girls, Strafford facing Mt. Vernon.

Strafford looking for its fifth straight state championship.

And that starts with defense, Emma Compton with the steal, the hoop and the harm, it’s 23-22 Strafford in front.

Mt. Vernon fighting hard, this is Lilly Davis with the three pointer, but the Mountaineers were still down by ten.

Later Strafford’s Taylor Dormann hits the turnaround at the free throw line.

And Strafford beats Mt. Vernon 49-40 to advance to the quarterfinals.