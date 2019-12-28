Strafford Lady Indian 123 game winning streak ends in quarters

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Strafford Lady Indians took a 123 game winning streak into Friday’s Pink and White quarterfinal with Republic.

End of the game, Republic up 43-42, the Lady Indians put the Tigers on the line.

Republic misses the free throw, but Strafford’s three quarter court prayer is not answered.

And the streak is over, Republic ends it 43-42.

In those 123 wins, the Lady Indians won four state championships.

But the Frank twins, Hayley and Kayley, graduated and their father, coach Steve Frank retired.

Strafford will look to rebuild a new streak in Saturday’s consolation game against Skyline.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories