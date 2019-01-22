Strafford Gets 102, Willard Tops Hillcrest Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ST. LOUIS--Congrats to the Strafford Lady Indians who won their 102nd straight game Monday in St. Louis against Cardinal Ritter 70-51, they'll shoot for the state record Thursday night at home against Republic.

In Willard Monday, the Lady Tigers hosted Hillcrest.

And Willard with the half court pass to Josie Sanders who gets the easy two, it's 21-17 Willard.

Hillcrest goes inside as well, to Jim'mesha Davis for the basket, Hornets down by eight.

But Willard would extend the lead, Megan Mahan down the lane for a pair.

And Willard beats Hillcrest 67-56.