Strafford cruising past Fair Grove

STRAFFORD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, a rivalry game between 17-6 Strafford and 11-9 Fair Grove.

And this was all Lady Indians, Strafford with the full court pressure defense, freshman Lauren Jones steals the ball and goes in for the layup, it’s 11-4 Strafford.

Then Jones with the nice pass to Mattilyn Walker who knocks down the 16 footer, it’s a 13-4 start.

Fair Grove working hard for its baskets, Brooklyn Luna with the shot from a tough angle, the Eagles were down by ten.

More Strafford, this time from the outside, Emma Compton with the three pointer, 30-11 Lady Indians.

And Strafford owned a 41-11 third quarter lead at last report.