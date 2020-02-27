Strafford continues march toward 5th straight girls title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRAFFORD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Wednesday night, Class 3, District 11 semifinal, Strafford against Fair Grove.

And the Lady Indians breaking the full court press, down the floor to Mica Chadwell who takes it off the glass, 7-2 Strafford.

But Fair Grove works it inside, to the elbow, then down to the baseline for Lauren Kennard, but the Eagles are still down by ten.

Strafford is looking for it’s fifth consecutive state championship, this is Taylor Dormann inside with the left handed hoop, 17-6 Lady Indians.

Strafford wins and advances 62-34.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets