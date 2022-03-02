WILLARD, Mo–On the boys side, Strafford squared off with Ash Grove in Class 3 Sectional play.
The Pirates going around the horn to Samual Moreland who knocks down the three pointer and it’s a one point game.
Stafford’s Aston Rael answers, he swoops in and gets the floater to go, it’s a 14-7 Indians lead.
Ash Grove’s Brady Nicholson nice move to the baseline and the scoop shot, it’s a 3 point deficit.
Strafford would start to pull away, Aston Rael again, this time with a dunk, 18-11 Indians.
And Strafford goes onto win 66-52.