Bolivar, Mo. — Strafford girls basketball is headed back to the Final Four for the fifth consecutive season thanks to Saturday’s victory over Southern Boone.

After a 20-20 halftime score, the Lady Indians dominated the second half on their way to a 56-37 win over the Eagles in Bolivar.

Strafford improves to 28-3 on the season with the victory.

The Lady Indians will face Whitfield (26-5) in the Class Three State Semifinals on March 13th.

Tip-off at JQH Arena is set for 12:50 pm.