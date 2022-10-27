STRAFFORD, Mo–High school playoff volleyball Thursday night, Class 2 Sectionals, Strafford hosting Mountain View Liberty.

And Strafford out to a quick start in the first set, Halle Forester with the dink at the net and it’s a 4-0 lead.

But the Eagles would battle back in that set, Kenzie Daniels from the back line, it drops in for a point, and Moutain View Liberty had a 6-5 lead.

Strafford would get back in it.

The Indians working it to senior Sophia Freking for the kill, Strafford wins the first set 25-17.

And Strafford sweeps the Eagles three sets to none and will play Fair Grove in the quarterfinals on Saturday.