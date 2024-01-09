ST. LOUIS, Mo–Beth Cunningham’s “Home for the Holiday’s” Lady Bears schedule is over.

Mo State will hit the road Thursday to Bradley.

The Lady Bears will do it on a six game winning streak and in first place in the Valley race.

One big reason for the Lady Bears hot start to the season has been the play of transfer point guard Lacy Stokes.

Tuesday, Stokes earned the Valley’s Newcomer of the Week for a fourth time this season.

The 5-4 junior from Mt. Vernon averaged eight and a half points and five and a half rebounds in the Lady Bears wins over Valparaiso and Illinois-Chicago.

Stokes had a game high five steals against the Flames.

The Lady Bears play at Bradley on Thursday and then at Illinois State on Sunday.