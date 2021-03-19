Stokes leads Mt. Vernon to state championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was a game to remember for Mt. Vernon senior Lacy Stokes.

Stokes scored a game-high 39 points to lead Mt. Vernon past Vashon 78-55 and into the school’s third state championship game.

The past two times, the Mountaineers (28-3) held up the state championship trophy.

Stokes played aggressive all night and it showed with her going 21-26 from the free throw line.

Ellie Johnston scored 18 points for Mt. Vernon with 16 of those coming in the first half to lift the Mountaineers to a 33-26 halftime lead.

Vashon (17-2) kept it close and in the third quarter made it a two-point game following a Marshaun Bostic layup to make it a 38-36 Mt. Vernon lead.

But the Mountaineers wouldn’t trail after taking the lead early in the first and would bubble the lead up to 23 points as the clock hit 0:00.

The Mountaineers have won 15 straight going into Saturday’s championship game against Boonville at 4 at JQH Arena.