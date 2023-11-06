LITTLE ROCK, Ark–The Missouri State Lady Bears were in Little Rock to play the Trojans Monday night.

It’s a familiar foe for Mo State, and the Lady Bears were looking for their third straight win against Little Rock.

Beth Cunningham is in her second season, and won 20 games a year ago.

And it was a quick start for her Lady Bears.

Mt. Vernon product Lacy Stokes strong to the hole and the harm, three point play the hard way 3-nothing.

Then the transfer from Missouri Southern steals the ball, down the floor, over to Kyrah Daniels for the layup, it’s 10-2 Lady Bears.

Later, it’s Daniels with the three pointer 13-2 start for Missouri State.

Second quarter, more Stokes, top of the arc, a left handed three, it’s 22-7 Lady Bears.

Stokes led the Lady Bears with 18 points.

Later Angel Scott knocks down a three, and Missouri State wins the opener 52-47.