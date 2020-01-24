Stokes gives her side of Missouri State divorce

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Last August, Missouri State and volleyball coach Melissa Stokes parted ways after 23 years.

The University saying that she violated NCAA rules.

This morning Stokes gave her side of the story, reading a prepared statement and not answering questions.

Stokes said she took a player on a European team exhibition trip because she did not know the student was a non-qualifier when the trip began.

MSU did not have a compliance officer at the time.

Stokes also denied illegal practices during summer camps, and giving volleyball players reduced rent in her properties.

She did not like the way Missouri State treated her during the investigation and that contributed to their seperation.

“23 years is a long time to invest in a university program. And to have the love and passion for something and then to have it come down to this. The answer was clear I was not supposed to be at Missouri State anymore. I had a great time at Missouri State and take with me my memories and the legacy I left behind,” said Stokes.