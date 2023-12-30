SPRINGFIELD–What’s up Bear Nation?! I hope you accomplished all you wanted to in 2023, because the new year is literally just around the corner.

But before we turn another page in history, it’s only appropriate the Lady Bears basketball team gave us a game for the ages to remember.

And what better time for it to happen then against Valley preseason favorite, Northern Iowa in Missouri State’s conference opener.

But it certainly wasn’t off to a dream start for the home team. As the Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 lead 4 minutes into action.

Under 4 to go in the quarter, scoring still a struggle for the Lady Bears, until the freshman, Kyrah Daniels hits the trey at the top of the key. MSU down 12-7.

In the 2nd, Norther Iowa only made 4-13 shots, but this three ball by Katy Reyerson was one of them. Panthers ahead by 10.

Final minute of the 1st, Mo State desperate for some kind of spark, Angel Scott right on cue. Her only basket of the game trimmed the deficit to 4 at halftime.

Late third quarter, Beth Cunningham’s team still trailing, Paige Rocca closing the gap with a three of her own. The vet pulls MSU within 2.

Two possessions later though, Maya McDermott shows you why she’s got preseason First Team All-Conference honors. Count the basket and the foul. UNI up 41-37.

Inside 6 to go in the 4th, McDermott somehow gets the circus shot to go. She finished with a game-high 19 points.

Fun fact: A women’s college basketball game is 40 minutes. Missouri State never had a lead in the first 34 minutes, and then Daniels knocks down the timely trey to give them the upperhand with just 3 minutes to go in the contest.

But Daniels wasn’t done yet, under 90 seconds to play, she gets this jumper to rattle around and fall! Missouri State clinging to a 52-50 edge.

So with 5 seconds remaining, tied at 52, Lady Bears have one possession to try and win it and when you need a bucket, you give it to but the 3-time Valley Newcomer of the Week, Lacey Stokes!

Her wild shot beats the buzzer! The entire MSU team dogpiles on Stokes in celebration as MSU stuns Northern Iowa at the horn 54-52 to win their conference opener in dramatic fashion.