Steve Savard to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- KOLR10 Anchor Steve Savard will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend at a ceremony in St. Louis.
Steve was an All-State Linebacker at Parkway North High School, an NCAA II All American, All MIAA Linebacker at Northwest Missouri State University, where he is still #2 in all-time tackles. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for two years and was the voice of the St. Louis Rams for 16 years.
Steve is a member of the Parkway North Hall of Fame as well as Northwest Missouri State University Hall of Fame.
He will be inducted alongside:
- Barbara Berkmeyer – Golf
- Jim Bidewell – Basketball Coach
- Charlie Brown – Football
- Mike Clairborne – Broadcasting
- William Greenblatt – Sports Photography
- Larry Hughes – Basketball
- Celeste Knierim – Softball Coach
- Mike Russell – Football Coach
- Andy Van Slyke – Baseball
- Frank Viverito – Sports Administartion
- Jack R. Watkings, Jr. – Sports Administration
The ceremony will take place Sunday, November 14 at 1 p.m. at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.