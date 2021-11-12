Steve Savard to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- KOLR10 Anchor Steve Savard will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend at a ceremony in St. Louis.

Steve was an All-State Linebacker at Parkway North High School, an NCAA II All American, All MIAA Linebacker at Northwest Missouri State University, where he is still #2 in all-time tackles. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for two years and was the voice of the St. Louis Rams for 16 years.

Steve is a member of the Parkway North Hall of Fame as well as Northwest Missouri State University Hall of Fame.

He will be inducted alongside:

  • Barbara Berkmeyer – Golf
  • Jim Bidewell – Basketball Coach
  • Charlie Brown – Football
  • Mike Clairborne – Broadcasting
  • William Greenblatt – Sports Photography
  • Larry Hughes – Basketball
  • Celeste Knierim – Softball Coach
  • Mike Russell – Football Coach
  • Andy Van Slyke – Baseball
  • Frank Viverito – Sports Administartion
  • Jack R. Watkings, Jr. – Sports Administration

The ceremony will take place Sunday, November 14 at 1 p.m. at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now