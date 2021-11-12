Steve Savard to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- KOLR10 Anchor Steve Savard will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend at a ceremony in St. Louis.

Steve was an All-State Linebacker at Parkway North High School, an NCAA II All American, All MIAA Linebacker at Northwest Missouri State University, where he is still #2 in all-time tackles. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for two years and was the voice of the St. Louis Rams for 16 years.

Steve is a member of the Parkway North Hall of Fame as well as Northwest Missouri State University Hall of Fame.

He will be inducted alongside:

Barbara Berkmeyer – Golf

Jim Bidewell – Basketball Coach

Charlie Brown – Football

Mike Clairborne – Broadcasting

William Greenblatt – Sports Photography

Larry Hughes – Basketball

Celeste Knierim – Softball Coach

Mike Russell – Football Coach

Andy Van Slyke – Baseball

Frank Viverito – Sports Administartion

Jack R. Watkings, Jr. – Sports Administration

The ceremony will take place Sunday, November 14 at 1 p.m. at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.