Sterk steps down as Mizzou AD

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou and AD Jim Sterk mutually agreed to part ways on Monday evening.

Sterk will remain the athletics director until a new hire takes over.

“We now begin a national search for a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan for Mizzou to achieve exceptional success in the SEC and to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said in a press release.

Sterk took over as the University of Missouri athletics director in August of 2016.

He has been involved with the hiring of multiple current coaches including football coach Eli Drinkwitz and Men’s Basketball coach Cuonzo Martin.

“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” Choi said. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics.

During his tenure, 18 of the 20 athletic programs at Mizzou made a postseason appearance.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our amazing staff, coaches and student-athletes, as well as the generous support of our alumni and friends during my tenure as athletics director,” Sterk said in a release. “I believe that Mizzou Athletics is well positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence.”