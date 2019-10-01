Stec’s Bears prep for Valley Conference play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dave Steckel’s Missouri State Bears are ready to kick off the 2019 Valley Football Conference schedule.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will hit the road Saturday to Macomb, Illinois looking its first win of the season.

Western Illinois is also winless on the campaign.

Both the Bears and Leathernecks, along with most of the other Valley teams took last week off.

The conference is rugged with five of the ten teams in the Top 25.

And Stec says the Leathernecks will throw a lot of different looks at the Bears.

“You know they are shifting motions to try to get your eyes drawn to a certain place, honestly the by week was really good to get us to practice those things, They do a whole bunch of unbalanced stuff that you have to get used to. Coach does a really good job with them offensively, defensively they jump between 3-4 and 4-3, they shift the line a lot. Our coaches have been working really hard on that. They are well coached, and I really believe they are a lot like us, they have played some really good teams and have come in on the short end of the stick of it,” said Stec.