Stec’s Bears to kick off season in Arizona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will kick off the 2019 football season Thursday night on the road at Northern Arizona.

In our Bear Nation report, Dave Steckel’s team will be looking for its first season opening victory since 2016.

That’s a little misleading because the Bears traditionally play an FBS school in the opener.

Missouri State plays it’s FBS game on September 14th at Tulane.

Last year, the Bears whipped the Lumberjacks 40-8 in Springfield.

This is the return game of that deal.

Both the Bears and the Lumberjacks return most of the players from that game.

Missouri State was able to run the ball on Northern Arizona and forced six Lumberjack turnovers.

But Stec says that does not translate to this week’s challenge.

“Don’t know how they look. It’s a new season. It’s a new start everyone’s different. We are, they are. There’s an unknown because they have a new coach. Coach Ball does a really good job there. New defensive coordinator. The offensive coordinator is the same. We’ll see what kind of wrinkles they bring in with it. But it’s all new. You can’t base one year or one game on the next one,” said Stec.