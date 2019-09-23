Stec’s Bears go into bye week 0-3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are 0-3 for the first time in the five year tenure of Dave Steckel as head coach.

In our Bear Nation report, Stec’s team will have a bye week before kicking off Valley Football Conference play on October fifth.

That game will be at Macomb, Illinois.

And like the Bears, Western is winless on the season.

Saturday, sixth-ranked Kennesaw State scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and rolled to a 35-24 win.

Stec says the record doesn’t show it, but he feels this team is improving going into conference play.

“We played them better than anyone in the country the last year and a half. So there’s a lot of positives that we’re doing. We just have to stay focused for 60 minutes and every snap they have to be in the right here and right now in that moment of play. And not have this guy break down or that guy break down. I think we’re in a good position and I think our morale is ok. From the standpoint that yesterday is always tough after a loss. We’re going to get back on that horse, preach fundamentals and keep doing what we’re doing. Keep chipping away. Heck we’re five minutes away from something great happening,” said Stec.