ST. LOUIS, Mo–The man who Bobby Petrino replaced as head coach at Missouri State has a new job.

The St. Louis franchise of the XFL announced Tuesday that Dave Steckel will be the team’s linebacker coach.

Stec has been working as a broadcast analyst for the last couple of years after his five seasons as the Bears coach.

Stec was the linebackers coach at Mizzou for 14 seasons and eventually was the Tigers defensive coordinator under Gary Pinkel.

The XFL will return in February and the St. Louis team will play at the Jones Dome.