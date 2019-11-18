Stec sentimental about Senior Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears will be at home Saturday for thier last game of the season.

Dave Steckel’s Bears will try to snap a six game losing streak against Indiana State.

It’s also senior day at Plaster Stadium with Stec honoring 19 seniors who will be playing their last collegiate football game.

This group is the first that Stec had recruited and had been with him for their entire Bear career.

Included in the group of four year lettermen, linebacker McNeece Egbim, safety Kam Carter and deep snapper Chandler Collins.

“It’s very sentimental. And I’m very appreciative of everything they’ve given to the program and the culture they changed here. It’s always tough to say goodbye. But at the end of the day, the best way to honor our seniors is to go win the football game,” said Stec.